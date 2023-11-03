Walter Mercado returns with the help of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is getting better and better every day, with many different opinions on it. With AI in healthcare, finance, travel, entertainment, and more, we are seeing its power and abilities grow. Its limitations know no bounds, and it has even begun bringing people back from the dead. Or at least their appearance. On November 2nd, the Day of the Dead, a message from Walter Mercado, who passed away on the same day in 2019, appeared on social media.

Despierta América shared a message from the famous Puerto Rican astrologer using artificial intelligence. “Dear family, advances in artificial intelligence technology make it possible to continue progressing in my vision purpose, and wisdom, so that you may discover your magnificent potential in the ability to keep us connected and receive blessings in life today, tomorrow, and always,” the AI version of Mercado says. It even signed off with his legendary catchphrase, “with Mucho Mucho Amor.”

The video had mixed reactions from Instagram users. “Seems like disrespect to me!” one user wrote. “This AI thing is scary. If you can do this with him you can do it with anyone. Imagine the quality of scams we will be seeing,” added another.

It won’t be only the AI message we see from the beloved Puerto Rican actor. Cameo, the popular website and platform that allows users to request personalized video messages or shoutouts from various celebrities, athletes, influencers, and public figures launched the avatar of Mercado using artificial intelligence.

Fans can order personal “messages of love, peace, and inclusion” in English or Spanish for $99. The company said in a press release that Mercado’s family is in support of the project, “My family’s mission is to honor and celebrate the lasting legacy of our uncle Walter,” said his great-nephew Miguel Benet, “Through this wonderful technology we found a new way to cherish Walter’s memory to connect with him once again.”

Walter’s avatar will also take over Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X starting November 6.