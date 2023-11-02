Luis Miguel’s big return to Spain has a philanthropic touch

It’s confirmed! The iconic Mexican singer, Luis Miguel, is set to take the stage in Madrid on July 6, 2024. What adds a special touch to this exciting news is that a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to supporting children and youth. The Mexican singer’s big comeback to the Spanish capital comes after a six-year hiatus, with his last visit dating back to 2017 for the release of his album, “¡MÉXICO por Siempre!” .

The chosen venue for this highly anticipated concert is the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the home of Real Madrid. After its recent renovation, the stadium has been transformed into a versatile space capable of hosting many types of events (including Taylor Swift’s concert, which was also confirmed for next year).

The Mexican superstar will deliver a performance that has already been labeled as legendary, and part of the proceeds will be allocated to charitable purposes (specifically to youth initiatives by the Real Madrid Foundation). Tickets will go on pre-sale next Monday, November 6, at 10:00 a.m., and they’re likely to sell out quickly, as a full house appears to be more than guaranteed.

Before “El sol de Mexico” arrives in the Iberian Peninsula, he will stop in more than fifteen countries in Latin America and then in the United States or Canada, with up to fifty dates as part of his ‘Luis Miguel Tour 2024.’

This concent will add to his total of over 200 concerts worldwide, marking yet another milestone for an artist with limitless talent. On top of the impressive tour, he recently accomplished something remarkable on Spotify. He became the only Spanish-speaking artist to have 25 of his songs surpass one hundred million streams.

Already Luis Miguel’s latest world tour has captivated crowds and created memorable moments as tickets were sold out almost instantly. Numerous celebrities have graced his performances, with stars like Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner who attended together, and Carolina Herrera who he personally greeted in the audience at his New York City concert.

Related Video: Dwayne Johnson was not happy with his new wax figure Loading the player...