Full moon and supermoon: Dates and names of full moons in 2023 and 2024

The lunar cycle has fascinated humanity from before the start of civilization, with different cultures giving moon phases different meanings and interpretations, agreeing that there is a great impact when it comes to temperatures and precipitation levels. However, more people believe that it also has an influence on human interactions and heightened emotions.

If you want to be more aware of moon phases and behavioral changes of those around you, as well as the energy that surrounds you, here are the next dates for full moons and supermoons for 2023 and 2024, including the upcoming full moon which is set to take place on Monday, November 27th, and the next supermoon happening on September 17, 2024.

The fascination behind the full moon phase comes from the belief that it’s a time to release energy, including emotional baggage, letting go of things that have been taking an emotional toll, or simply closing a cycle. The full moon represents a time to heal, both physically and emotionally, and it’s the perfect time to get into a self-care mood and take care of yourself.

November 27, 2023 - Beaver Moon

December 26, 2023 - Cold Moon

January 25, 2024 - Wolf Moon

February 24, 2024 - Snow Moon

March 25, 2024 - Worm Moon

April 23, 2024 - Pink Moon

May 23, 2024 - Flower Moon

June 21, 2024 - Strawberry Moon

July 21, 2024 - Buck Moon

August 19, 2024 - Sturgeon Moon

September 17, 2024 - Harvest Moon (supermoon)

October 17, 2024 - Hunter’s Moon (supermoon)

November 15, 2024 - Beaver Moon

December 15, 2024 - Cold Moon

