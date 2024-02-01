Star sign stereotypes vs reality: Expert reveals the biggest astrology misconceptions

Astrology origins trace back thousands of years and have captivated believers with its insights into human behavior. But it also invites assumptions and stereotypes, with some even avoiding relationships with other signs altogether based on what they believe they are like.







Hitting 618.2M TikTok views to date, #Astrotok’s latest cosmic obsession involves ranking the 12 zodiac signs based on their stereotypical traits. From ‘vicious’ Scorpios to ‘two-faced’ Geminis, several star signs face an onslaught of slander on social media.

But Psychic Chat Provider is ready to set the record straight! With the help of psychic expert and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, we can help debunk some of the most common zodiac sign cliches.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Myth: Aries are always angry.

Truth: Aries are joyous and playful; if they do become angry, it won’t be for too long.

As a fire sign, Aries are known for their explosive tempers. But Inbaal explained that all their emotions are big. “Aries are ruled by the red planet Mars, a planet of sex and war. Therefore, all Aries emotions are big,” the expert said. “Their enthusiasm is bombastic. Their joy is unparalleled. Similarly, their rage can move mountains. Thankfully, Aries can only sustain such grand emotions for a short while. Soon, they simmer down and go back to being their playful selves,” she explained.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Myth: Taureans are lazy.

Truth: Taureans are cautious and will go out of their way to assist others.

One of the more common Taurus misconceptions is they are apathetic and lazy. “Taurus is an Earth sign, which is the most stable element. This is why they don’t run before they can walk, and don’t keep busy for the sake of being in motion,“ Honigman said. “Not fans of taking risks, they love to take a rest and replenish their resources, and they’ll get up again if anything is needed. A Taurus will go out of their way for friends and loved ones, and will be the first to volunteer if anything needs doing.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Myth: Geminis are two-faced.

Truth: Geminis sees both sides of the argument.

Geminis are one of the most misunderstood signs of the Zodiac. “Gemini is represented by the symbol of the twins, which illustrates their dual personality. A Gemini can see both sides of the argument and can be both for and against multiple important issues,” Honigman said. “It doesn’t look great when they agree with one side and then agree with the exact opposite, but they listen and accept all points of view.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Myth: Cancers are too emotional.

Truth: Cancers are great listeners and not just invested in their own emotions.

Cancers are often regarded as being an overly emotional sign. “Cancer is a Water sign, and like other Waters, they live and die by their emotions. They feel things deeply, for themselves, but mostly for others,” the expert said. “The sign of Cancer is all about the family. They love having everyone in their living room, from blood relations to good friends who are ‘like family’. Cancerians have a great depth of emotion, and can hold the space for you to safely express your own emotions too.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Myth: Leos are egotistical.

Truth: Leos has a love for success that also extends to everyone else.

A fire sign, Leos are known for oozing confidence and being the center of attention, which can be seen as arrogant or self-centered. The expert explained, “Leo loves success. The sign of Leo is ruled by the sun and is, therefore, bright, visible, and larger than life. They try their hand at anything and truly believe there’s no such thing as impossible. A little-known fact about Leos is that their love for success extends to everyone else too.“ They’re wonderful agents, mentors, and advocates because when they see someone they trained find the success they deserve, the Leo will feel a sense of satisfaction as if they’ve achieved it themselves.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Myth: Virgos are perfectionists

Truth: Virgos are not perfectionists, they are simply methodical in the way they approach things.

Everyone has heard the stereotype that Virgos are perfectionists. But is paying close attention to details a bad thing? “Virgo likes to think first and act second. Instead of jumping on every opportunity, they’ll take a minute to see if this opportunity truly serves their higher purpose, or if it’s just a distraction,” they explained. “A Virgo won’t fuss for the sake of fussing, and they do love to relax as well, but if something needs doing, they’d rather do it now.”

Libras (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Myth: Libras are indecisive

Truth: Libras are not indecisive, they understand the duality of life.

Libras are associated with balance, but their indecisiveness is a trope they cannot shake. “Libra, like other dual signs, is happy to listen to both sides of the argument. They pay attention to ‘he said/she said’ situations, and they know that every opinion has some value and a grain of truth in it. But they refuse to be the judge. If you make them pick sides, they will push right back, as the Libra wants to be friends with both parties. Librans understand human nature and how fickle it can be,” she said.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Myth: Scorpios are jealous

Truth: Scorpios are passionate but also selfless.

Passionate individuals with intense personalities, Scorpios are often misconstrued as jealous and controlling. “Their traditional ruler is Mars, the planet of sex and war, and so Scorpio’s emotions are broad, fiery, and passionate,” Honigman said. “Scorpio’s modern ruler is Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, which is why they’re capable of personal reinvention. A sign this perplexing will be easily misunderstood, but it’s important to remember that Scorpios don’t have a selfish bone in their bodies, and are actually quite self-sacrificing. Their complexity is harder on them than it is on those around them.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Myth: Sagittarians are unreliable

Truth: Sagittarians are adventurous.

As a fire sign, Sagittarians often seek out adventure - but this comes with the negative connotations of being ‘flaky’ or ‘flighty.‘ “Sagittarians love adventure. They love not knowing where their next meal comes from. They love flying by the seat of their pants. The dislike they have for institutions, long meetings, and pointless rituals is only natural, considering their fondness for constant stimulation. They like life to be colorful, noisy, and hilarious, and if you can’t match their energy, they won’t force you to,” the expert said.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Myth: Capricorns are work-obsessed

Truth: Capricorns are hardworking, but put just as much passion into relaxing.

Capricorn, an earth sign ruled by Saturn, has a persistent drive for success that can make them appear hard, and cold-hearted. “Capricorn is a hardworking sign, and they put 100% effort into anything they do. A dedicated, practical sign, a Capricorn puts just as much passion into relaxing if it’s scheduled in the diary properly. Whether the mission is fun or challenging, the Capricorn will approach it with the same ‘can do’ attitude,” they said.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Myth: Aquarians are anti-social

Truth: Aquarians place humanity above anything else.

As an air sign, Aquarians are big thinkers, and seek out logical solutions to problems, but a big myth is that they are antisocial and detached.

But, it is the opposite. “Aquarius is probably the most idealistic of the Zodiac. Aquarians are humanitarian and committed to justice and social causes, and that can sometimes take over their lives. They can form loving and fulfilling relationships with other people, and can even thrive in groups, but if they see an injustice, they rush to fix it. The truth of the matter is, Aquarians place humanity above anything else,” Honigman explained.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Myth: Pisces are too naive

Truth: Pisces are optimistic dreamers and will uplift those around them.

Pisces is often disregarded as a naive and airy sign, that can’t stand on their own two feet. However, Inbaal thinks that being a dreamer is not a negative trait. “Pisces are dreamers and proud of it. They create fantasy worlds as artists, creatives, writers, and painters. They love working in the caring industries as nurses, psychotherapists, and healers, and even in those careers, their special gift is creating alternate realities for their patients. A Pisces will share their optimism and uplift those around them, giving them hope, and therefore strength,” she said.

Related Video: How To Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive During Winter Loading the player...