The commencement of each Chinese New Year is marked by grand celebrations within Chinese communities worldwide, a trend that is progressively gaining popularity in the West, with more and more people participating in these joyful festivities.

When does the Chinese New Year begin?

On February 9, 2024, the Chinese Year of the Wooden Dragon will commence, lasting until January 28, 2025.

What are the twelve animals of the Chinese horoscope?

This Eastern horoscope is characterized by assigning an animal to each year in a repeated cycle of 12 years.

Therefore, there are 12 animals: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Additionally, each year is associated with one of the five elements that make up the Universe, according to Chinese philosophy: Water, Wood, Earth, Metal, and Fire. These elements combine with the animals of the Chinese horoscope to form a 60-year cycle. Each of these animals has specific symbolism and characteristics.

It is a horoscope deeply rooted in Chinese culture and is often used as a tool to predict a person’s personality and tendencies based on their year of birth.

What is the significance of the dragon in Chinese astrology?

In China, the Dragon is highly respected, and its years are feared to be tumultuous and prone to catastrophes, although paradoxically, they are years of great vitality, suitable for thriving and making a fortune. Additionally, the Dragon is believed to favor longevity. These times call for courage, boldness, and energy or determination, guided by intuition.

It is also a time when people seek to have children because those born under this sign are considered powerful and fortunate.

Alongside these overarching characteristics, the current year, much like its predecessor, exhibits a dual inclination for each zodiac sign; scroll below to see for yourself.