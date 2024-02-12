Shakira surprises fans with new announcement during the Super Bowl: Is new music coming?

Shakira is keeping her fans excited with her latest announcement! The Colombian singer is planning something special, with many thinking she is teasing new music, while others are eagerly awaiting news about her upcoming tour, as she previously revealed that she would be doing “arena and stadium shows” during her latest interview with Billboard.

The fan-favorite musician made the announcement during the Super Bowl, sharing a video on social media that left online users asking questions. “Stay tuned,” the Colombian star wrote, sharing a series of clips from a new photoshoot, and including clips from her recent music videos.

The video included a diamond, with some of her fans speculating about the title of her new tour. “Another perfume?” one person asked, while someone else commented, “Great day to announce a new album.” However, others are speculating about her upcoming performances across the globe. “A new world tour is coming!” a fan wrote, with someone else commenting, “A world tour with your greatest hits I would die.”

Shakira encouraged her fans to keep an eye on her website, as she would be revealing more details about her new project soon. The singer also commented on the Super Bowl, telling her fans that she was watching the Big Game with her kids in Miami.

When it comes to a new tour, Shakira previously said to Billboard that she wanted the shows to be accessible to all of her fans. “I want the tickets to be affordable. But to me, the most important thing is the repertoire. That’s why I think [my next tour] will be the tour of a lifetime because I have so many songs,“ she assured.