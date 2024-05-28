Suri Cruise is ready for summer in tube top and shorts on her way to guitar practice

Suri Cruise is making the most out of summer in New York City. The 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted hanging out with her friends on her way to guitar rehearsals, carrying around her instrument and having a casual conversation while walking.

Suri, who recently changed her name, and adopted her mom’s middle name, was all smiles wearing her summer ensemble, which consisted of a white knitted tube top, blue shorts, and brown boots. She also paired the look with a gold necklace and a hair scarf.

Her latest name change caused online users to wonder if this will be her stage name, or if she will be adopting Suri Noelle as her new name, with many speculating about her relationship with her estranged dad. Katie is known to be very supportive of Suri, previously describing her as “very talented” in an interview with Glamour.

“I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent,” she said to the publication. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. She’s an incredible person.”

Katie has also said how important it is for her to be present throughout her life. “This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be,” she said. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”