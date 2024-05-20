Katie Holmes orders coffee under a hilarious pseudonym

Katie Holmes goes to creative lengths to protect her identity. The filmmaker was photographed in New York earlier this week, carrying a to-go coffee cup that showed off her pseudonym to remain in disguise the minute her coffee order is ready.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes in New York

Photos captured Holmes on a walk in New York City, where she’s seen carrying a paper bag filled with purchases, and a coffee cup that shows off her pseudonym to prevent people from ogling her as she picks up her order. Upon closer inspection, the cup reads “Joyful.”

Holmes wore some dark pants and flats for the occasion, which she paired with constrasting fabrics and colors. In the top, she opted for a cream colored long rain coat, a grey shirt, and a striped white and blue button up that she tied around her waist.

She wore her hair loose and wavy and rounded out the look with some maroon sunglasses, and a green purse.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes in New York

Katie and her daughter’s latest matching look

Earlier this month, Katie and her daughter Suri Cruise were photographed walking around New York. The two showed off their preference for denim fabrics, wearing outfits that were in synch. Suri opted for jeans and jean jacket, wearing a printed shirt underneath, while Katie wore some stylish wide legged jeans that she paired with a grey turtleneck sweater and a matching rain coat.