Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise go out in matching denim

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York in matching denim. Mother and daughter, both known for their love of a good denim fit, were photographed while stepping out for some dinner.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie and Suri in New York

The photos were taken earlier this week, and show Suri and Katie walking around their neighborhood. Both are seen wearing street clothes that don’t sacrifice comfort for style, with both of them dressed appropriately for the transitioning weather. Katie wore some flared jeans that she paired with a cream colored turtleneck sweater and a matching long rain coat. She wore some sunglasses and a matching clutch purse.

In the case of Suri, she opted for a denim on denim look, wearing jeans and a jean jacket with some cream colored details on it. Underneath, she wore a white printed t-shirt, and wore her hair in a comfortable looking updo.

©GrosbyGroup



A closer look at their outfits

Suri Cruise’s stage name

Earlier this month, it was reported that Suri Cruise was using a new name for some of her artistic pursuits. Suri starred in a theater production of “Head Over Heels,” where she played the character of Philoclea. According to reports, her mother and her grandparents, Martin and Kathleen, were in attendance at the production.

Her name was listed on the call sheet as Suri Noelle. The second name is a reference to her mother, whose second name is also Noelle.