Christina Aguilera has partnered up with Airbnb for a unique experience. To promote her Las Vegas residency, Aguilera is inviting fans to spend a few nights in a luxurious home off the strip, with the addition of meeting Aguilera and watching her perform her awaited show.

“I’m a big believer in self-love and embracing your true, authentic self, so I’m thrilled to host a stay in Sin City for fans to let loose and give themselves some much deserved TLC for the weekend,” said Aguilera in a news release. “This glam stay is all about empowerment, pleasure and play. Get ready.”

Photos of the location show a luxurious home equipped with all manner of amenities, includign a pool, two bedrooms, a full kitchen and a backyard. Scroll down to have a look at some of the images: