Matthew McConaughey celebrates 12 years of marriage with Camila Alves with sweet gesture

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are sharing their love and appreciation after 12 years of marriage. The fan-favorite celebrity couple is celebrating their anniversary with a sweet photo. The actor showed how grateful he is to have his wife Camila in his life, with a romantic gesture.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram to share a photo of a romantic moment together. Matthew can be seen giving Camila a forehead kiss while the pair enjoy the sunset. “Thank you,” the actor wrote in the caption, adding, “Happy Anniversary.”

The pair first met in 2006 and started a family in 2008, after welcoming their son Levi, and their daughter Vida in 2010. They went on to tie the knot in 2012 in Austin, Texas, with many celebrity guests in attendance, including Reese Witherspoon and Woody Harrelson.

Matthew previously talked about his first time seeing Camila, describing it as a magical moment. “Out of the corner of my eye, this sort of aqua-green figure went floating across the frame about 20 feet in front of me,” he said to People. “My eye went up and I remember what came out of my mouth. I didn’t say, ‘Who is that?’ I went, ‘What is that?’”

“We decided to embrace the ritual of marriage as an opportunity and adventure we’ll take together,” he also said to the publication after news of their marriage. The pair have been inseparable ever since, being open about their family life, and sharing their important roles with fans and followers on social media.

“Since [the evening we met], I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else. I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her,” Matthew said to People.