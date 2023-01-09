Jane Fonda reveals she was fangirling when she met Tom Brady

Jane Fonda might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but she also gets starstruck! The actress recently revealed her reaction after meeting Tom Brady. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the 85-year-old star said she was left “completely starstruck” when she first met the athlete.

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true,” Fonda told the outlet. “He was also sweet and polite.”

Jane Fonda attends the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures‘ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.

“My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill,” she continued. “When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it.”

Fonda’s love for Brady is very on-brand, and she stars in the upcoming film 80 for Brady alongside Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin: “I was just awestruck.”

The film, set to be released in theaters on February 3, tells the true story of four best friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady.

(L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field attend the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures‘ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.

Fonda told People that working alongside Field, 76, Moreno, 91, and Lily Tomlin, 83, became a “problem for the director” because they couldn’t ”get us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters“ was a challenge. ”You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song, and I finish it, and vice versa. And I don’t know, we just, we really enjoyed it.”

In addition to legendary actors, powerhouses in the music industry have also joined forces for the movie, to release the single “Gonna Be You.” Legendary and iconic singers Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Debbie Harry are uniting their angelic voices to give life to the song composed by Diane Warren, set to be released on January 20 ahead of 80 For Brady.

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?” Warren said.