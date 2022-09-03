Celebrities send their love to Jane Fonda amid cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda has been receiving an outpouring of love and support after revealing her non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis on Friday. The legendary actress shared the news on her social media with a photo and a lengthy caption explaining she has begun chemo. Thankfully the type of cancer has a high survival rate of 80% and is very treatable.



The 84-year-old remained positive, saying she feels very lucky to have health insurance and access to the best medical care. She also assured the world her climate activism would continue. “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism,” she wrote.

On Thursday, she held a press conference in Los Angeles to announce the Jane Fonda Climate PACs endorsement of a slate of Los Angeles area candidates.

Stars sending love

Since the news, there have been several of her celebrity friends and sending love. Per People, Naomi Campbell wrote in the comments, ”GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you, even at this difficult time you are sharing with [us]. It’s so important to have a positive mindset!! And you do, GOD BLESS [you]!! My thoughts and prayers are with you..”

Chelsea Handler also shared her love saying, “Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always.”

