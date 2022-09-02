Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, seeking guardianship over his little brother Atlas, 13

Anne Heche’s 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon just lost his mother, but he has had to step up to the plate and deal with legal matters. It was revealed Thursday his mother died without a will.



©Anne Heche





Heche died tragically in Los Angeles on August 1 after crashing into a home. According to the outlet her son, Homer filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday requesting he be named administrator of Heche’s estate.

Homer was unable to estimate the value of his mom’s estate, so it will need forensic accounting.

He is also requesting legal guardianship over his little brother Atlas, 13, asking that the court name him his “guardian ad litem,” per Page Six





The actress welcomed Homer with her ex Coley Laffoon and Atlas with her ex James Tupper. When she died, Coley paid tribute on Instagram. “One, I loved her and I miss her and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough. It’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family, and he’s strong, and he’s gonna be OK,” he said.

Tupper also paid tribute by sharing a photo of her on Instagram with the caption “Love you forever” and a broken-heart emoji.