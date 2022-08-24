Anne Heche’s son reveals special reason behind final resting place: ‘She also belongs to her fans’

Anne Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, is opening up about the death of his mom, following a tragic car accident in Los Angeles. The actress will now be laid to rest in the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and her son is sharing his thoughts about what this means for the family.

“She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages,” Homer said in a recent statement.

He continued, “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is known as the place where many of the most fan-favorite stars have been laid to rest. After her cremation on August 18, Heche will be buried at the famous cemetery, next to Judy Garland, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Hattie McDaniel, Mickey Rooney, and more.

Homer described it as “a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events” and took a moment to share his appreciation for the people that made it possible.

“My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit,” Homer concluded.