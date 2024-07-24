Vanessa Williams talks about her love life after her divorce from Jim Skrip

Vanessa Williams is opening up about her personal life, including her love life and divorce from Jim Skrip. The actress, who quietly divorced from the businessman in 2021, is giving a rare insight into her latest life chapter, which includes her fan-favorite role in London's upcoming musical 'Devil Wears Prada,' as Miranda Presley.

"I’m doing what I love, and I’m in love with life," she said to People magazine when asked if she was in love with someone at the moment. "There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I’m in love with everybody," she declared, admitting that she is focusing on herself and her professional career.

"I love my freedom," she explained. "I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities," she revealed to the publication.

© Bruce Glikas

The pair tied the knot in 2015 in Buffalo, New York, after first meeting in Egypt while being on a cruise across the Nile River. “I wasn’t looking for anything,” she said to Madame Noire in 2015. “He happened to be traveling alone and happened to know who I was but wasn’t a super fan."

© GettyImages Vanessa Williams had been married twice before meeting Jim Skrip, a businessman from Buffalo, New York. "You never know what you'll find and where you'll find it," said Williams in an interview with Madame Noire.

They also referred to their first encounter during their wedding ceremony. “I felt like an Egyptian goddess and that was exactly the theme I was going for,” the actress said to People after the wedding.