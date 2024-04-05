Gypsy Rose Blanchard will get plastic surgery: What part of her body is she changing?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her tumultuous past as a victim of Munchausen by proxy, also known as fabricated or induced illness by carers, is again taking charge of her life. At 32 years old, she is stepping into a new chapter by addressing her inner changes and opting for a physical transformation through rhinoplasty.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Blanchard reveals her decision: “I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too.” This decision signifies a bold step towards reclaiming autonomy over her body and narrative. The journey of self-discovery and empowerment is one that she hopes to share with the world as she invites viewers to witness her story unfold in the upcoming series, “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

According to Blanchard’s close friend Nadiya Vizier, Blanchard has desired a rhinoplasty for some time. Vizier shares insights into Blanchard’s motivations: “She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Despite the nerves surrounding the upcoming procedure, Blanchard remains resolute about her decision. Vizier emphasizes that Blanchard’s desire for a more feminine appearance reflects her agency and her right to define her identity. Vizier advocates for Blanchard’s autonomy, urging others to allow her the space to navigate her journey without interference or judgment. “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like, in a way, people are still trying to control her,” Vizier said.

In preparation for her rhinoplasty scheduled for April 5 in Lafayette, LA, Blanchard gears up following news of her separation from her husband, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy revealed that she and her husband have decided to part ways. The 32-year-old shared the news on her private Facebook account, marking a significant turn in her tumultuous life.

Blanchard’s announcement comes just three months following her release from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She had served over eight years in prison.