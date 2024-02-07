Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she is ‘not a celebrity’ and removes public figure status on Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been out of prison for 40 days, and her life of freedom has been a whirlwind as she suddenly found fame. With her release came a Lifetime documentary series, red carpets, interviews, viral moments, and over 8.2 million followers on Instagram.



There have been mixed emotions when it comes to the way the world welcomed Blanchard into the spotlight, with people finding it odd someone convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, would suddenly become a celebrity.

Even the 32-year-old, who recently became a dog mom, has an issue with the narrative. On Sunday, Gypsy Rose shared a selfie in a sports bra, thanking her supporters, “I never said that I was perfect, I am 100% human, I make mistakes but I learn from them. I gain achievements and celebrate them with me. I invite y’all into my world not as a public figure but as JUST GYPSY,” she wrote in the caption.

She explained in the comments that she removed her Instagram status as a public figure. “I removed a public figure from my bio because I think the narrative that has been put out there in the last month has not been accurate to my advocacy work,” she wrote.



For Gypsy, she believes the hullaballoo has overshadowed her advocacy work. “I’m still just a gypsy, not a celebrity, but I am a woman with a voice who wants to be the change that I want to see happen in the world While also, living my life and enjoying my personal social media,” she continued.

The comment received love and support. “You get huge respect from me for this. Many others would use this situation as a way to be a “celebrity”. But you’re using your platform for the right reason, advocacy. Keep going girl don’t let those negative people get to you!!!” One user wrote. “Gypsy you are queen (clapping emoji) Mental health problems are an epidemic in this country,”

another person added.



The victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy revealed her desire to do advocacy work in her docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. “Coming out and having this massive amount of social media followers gives a segue so I can start working on my advocacy work and bring more awareness to mental health issues, sexual abuse, physical abuse,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve experienced a little bit of everything so I definitely want to share what I have gained in wisdom and guidance, and just be a guiding light for anyone who feels they are in a hopeless, helpless place,” Gypsy Rose continued.

While Gypsy Rose hopes to be an advocate, she continues to tell her story. She announced with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, that a follow-up Lifetime docuseries is in the works, chronicling her life as a free woman. “The series follows Gypsy as she experiences life as a free woman, including finally living with her husband Ryan Anderson for the first time,” a press release explained.

