Gypsy Rose Blanchard received 250 love letters before marrying in prison: ‘We’re learning about each other’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is making headlines as she lives a new chapter of her life following an 8-year sentence from prison. Gypsy is now sharing details of her life in prison, including how she met her husband Ryan Anderson, after their wedding in 2022.

During a recent interview with ET Gypsy revealed that she was reached out by over 250 men “from all countries,” who were moved by her story and wanted to date her. And while she received many letters, it was Ryan who stood out for her, turning into a romance.

“Well, Ryan’s from Louisiana, and I’m originally from Louisiana. [When] I saw that, I’m kinda like, ‘Hey, someone from my home state,’ so I wrote him a letter back. We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we’re married,” she explained to ET.

The 37-year-old special education teacher stole Gypsy’s heart and the pair went on to tie the knot while she was still in prison. “We’re still learning each other but it’s been great,” she said about their new life together.

“It was like integrating into our new life together and just settling into married life,” she said to the publication. “We cooked our first dinner together and, you know, it’s fun. We’re learning about each other. I’ve already told him to put the toilet seat down several times.”

Gypsy also explained that they are focused on living their life as a couple before considering expanding their family. “We’re just trying to start off the marriage on a good foot before we bring kids into this situation right now,” Gypsy said.

“I think that, spending eight and a half years in prison, all I was was all alone. And I was tired of sleeping in a bed by myself. I was tired of feeling like I had no one to share memories with,” she concluded. “I always knew that I wanted to share it with someone, I just didn’t know who. And, now I know who.”

Related Video: Selena Gomez will quit music after "one more album" Loading the player...