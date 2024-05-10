Lenny Kravitz does impressive ring pull-ups in low-rise jeans

Lenny Kravitz is having another viral moment. The singer and proud owner of washboard abs has been sharing glimpses of his workouts, and unique gym gear. While most people don’t like to work out in pants, it seems like it’s the go-to for the artist. On Thursday, he shared a clip getting a full-body workout using ring pull-ups that was viewed 2.4 million times in 7 hours.



©@Lennykravitz



Kravitz worked out bare feet in his at home playground

The 59-year-old singer was shirtless in the clip, wearing blue jeans and a leather belt with gold buckle. Kravitz wasn’t just doing pull-ups, he also did leg raises, working out his upper body and core.





He set the clip to his single, “Human” which was released in April and is a part of his upcoming twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light, out May 24. “Another day… another life. Give thanks,” he captioned the pic.



His fans were loving it in the comments. “Only Lenny is allowed to train with jeans,” reads the top-liked comment. “Another day, another video of Lenny effortlessly working out while wearing unconventional workout clothes and I am NOT mad about it,” someone else wrote.

In April, Kravitz went viral with a video with 14.6 million views at the time of this publication. He worked out in the gym with his trainer, wearing leather pants, a mesh tank top, sunglasses, and boots.

Lenny Kravitz’s workout routine

Whatever Kravitz works out in is definitely working, and he loves showing it off, even going nude for the music video of his track “TK421.” He takes his training very seriously and is conscious about what he puts in his body. He told USA Today in March he works out “five or six days a week.” “I try to get as much rest as possible, but that is my weakness,” he said.

It could be why Kravitz looks so young, something he said he learned from his grandfather. “I had a grandfather who always looked 25 years younger than he was, and he did the same thing,” he told the outlet. “I was not into this as a young adult, and he used to wake me up to do chores, but he wanted me to work out with him. He used to get on his bike in his late 80s and ride for five hours.”

If Kravitz decides to hit the road for a tour after he drops Blue Electric Light, he will be in great shape for all his dance moves.