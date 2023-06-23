Priscilla Presley praises her biopic while Elvis estate slams it

Graceland is sending out mixed messages. “Priscilla,” the biopic based on Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley has stirred some controversy for the people that its based on. While Priscilla is excited to see the film, the Elvis estate has slammed it.

TMZ reports that the film was made without the consent of the Elvis estate. A source called the writing and directing of the film “horrible.” "It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like,” they said.

Priscilla has the opposite response. "I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey,” she said.

“Priscilla” is directed by Sofia Coppola and is based on Priscilla Presley’s autobiography “Elvis and Me,” which was published in 1985 and explores Priscilla’s and Elvis’ relationship through her perspective, discussing how they met, their infidelities, their divorce, and the fact that the two remained friends over the remainder of his life.

Following Elvis’ death in 1977, Priscilla remained involved with his estate and managed some of his business. Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla’s only daughter, Priscilla was removed as the estate’s trustee and was replaced by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s only surviving child. Despite some contention, Riley and Priscilla appear to have resolved their issues.

“Riley and Priscilla are at peace in their relationship after the very stressful ordeal over Lisa Marie’s trust and estate,” said an insider to US Weekly.“There was a lot of back and forth, but they reached a middle ground that makes them both happy.”

Related Video: Whoopi Goldberg Wants To Host Wheel Of Fortune Loading the player...