Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps when naming her son —and we don’t mean she is calling the baby Wolf. The reality tv personality and businesswoman recently welcomed her second baby via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson and is reportedly taking her time to find a name that suits him.
According to People, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder is happy to become a mom again after having a hard time. “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again,” the insider says. “She really wanted a baby boy.”
The source also says, “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet,” because “She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”
Although Koko and the basketball player are no longer together and haven’t been since news broke that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ firstborn, Kardashian and Thompson conceived their baby boy last November.
Sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”
“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”
When the news of Khloé and Tristan expecting another baby broke, a representative for the Good American founder confirmed it was true. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” they told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the source continued. They went on to ask for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloé “can focus on her family.”
The new baby brings Tristan’s total number of children to four, with three different women. His oldest is a son named Prince Thompson, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, then True Thompson, 4, and Nichols’ son Theo Thompson, who will turn 1 in December.