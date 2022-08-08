Khloé Kardashian is following in Kylie Jenner’s footsteps when naming her son —and we don’t mean she is calling the baby Wolf. The reality tv personality and businesswoman recently welcomed her second baby via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson and is reportedly taking her time to find a name that suits him.

According to People, the 38-year-old Good American co-founder is happy to become a mom again after having a hard time. “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again,” the insider says. “She really wanted a baby boy.”

©GettyImages



Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group “More Than A Game” Dinner Presented by Remy Martin at Beauty & Essex on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

The source also says, “Khloé hasn’t shared a name yet,” because “She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

Although Koko and the basketball player are no longer together and haven’t been since news broke that he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ firstborn, Kardashian and Thompson conceived their baby boy last November.

Sources close to Kardashian revealed to People that she wants her ex to be “as involved as possible.”

“Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad, and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The insider said Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom” because “she has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky.”