Wisin and Yandel are the new co-owners of Puerto Rico’s baseball team Criollos de Caguas

The iconic urban music duo Wisin & Yandel are joining as co-owners of the Criollos de Caguas, the top champions of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League. The pair, known for their legendary songs, are merging music and sports to offer a high-level of entertainment.

According to the information provided to HOLA! USA, the purpose of this agreement is to unite efforts to contribute both in the competitive area of sport and in social responsibility. The Wisin & Yandel team has been in talks since the end of 2019 with the management of the Criollos de Caguas. Although the pandemic delayed the process, they reached an agreement before this new season’s start.

Currently, the Criollos de Caguas has a total of 20 national championships and 5 Caribbean Series championships. While touring in the United States, Wisin & Yandel received the official jersey of the Criollos de Caguas.

The partnership is focused on contributing to the growth and legacy of the franchise and maximizing philanthropic efforts in several of the causes they have been supporting and new actions that will be announced in the future.

Another reggaeton star investing in Puerto Rican atheletes is Ozuna, Baloncesto Superior Nacional de Puerto Rico (The National Superior Basketball of Puerto Rico) announced that the multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is the new owner of Los Brujos de Guayama.

According to the information handed to HOLA! USA, the Governing Board also approved the request to transfer the franchise to the municipality of Manatí, to be renamed Los Osos de Manatí (Manatee Bears).

“Being in charge of a Puerto Rico National Superior Basketball franchise has been one of my greatest dreams, for which we have been working for some time,” Ozuna said. “I feel a lot of passion for this sport, and being able to be part of this family fills me with great pride. Thanks to the BSN for opening the doors for me and to everyone who has made this possible. See you next season at the new house of Los Osos in Manatí.”