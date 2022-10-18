Ozuna buys Puerto Rican basketball team Los Brujos de Guayama; plans to rename the franchise as ‘Los Osos de Manatí’

Baloncesto Superior Nacional de Puerto Rico (The National Superior Basketball of Puerto Rico) announced that multi-award-winning Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Ozuna is the new owner of Los Brujos de Guayama.
According to the information handed to HOLA! USA, the Governing Board also approved the request to transfer the franchise to the municipality of Manatí, to be renamed Los Osos de Manatí (Manatee Bears).
“Being in charge of a Puerto Rico National Superior Basketball franchise has been one of my greatest dreams, for which we have been working for some time,” Ozuna said. “I feel a lot of passion for this sport, and being able to be part of this family fills me with great pride. Thanks to the BSN for opening the doors for me and to everyone who has made this possible. See you next season at the new house of Los Osos in Manatí.”
Ricardo Dalmau, president of the BSN, said everyone is excited about the new acquisition. “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Ozuna to the BSN family. The commitment shown throughout this entire process gives us confidence in what will be the management of it in charge of the new Osos de Manatí (Manatee Bears),” he said. “I take this opportunity to thank Rafael Rodríguez for his commitment to the league and the Brujos de Guayama franchise, which he led for the last ten years.”
Los Osos de Manatí will be in action in the upcoming 2023 season and will play at home at the Juan Aubín Cruz Coliseum located in Manatí, a city and municipality of Puerto Rico on the northern coast.
In 2021, Bad Bunny also decided to invest in his people. The star became the new co-owner of the Puerto Rican professional basketball team, Los Cangrejeros de Santurce. “The main purpose and commitment of this initiative are to help foster positive change on the island,” the team’s statement reads. “The goal is to promote a better future through sports, music, and the arts. The main objective is to encourage ideas and dreams in the Puerto Rican youth, which provoke an authentic and real social transformation.”
Los Cangrejeros de Santurce is part of Puerto Rico’s National Superior Basketball (BSN) league. According to the organization, they are “a great team” that comes with “new talent and a transformed image, giving it a modern look, which alludes to the culture of Santurce, using elements such as the streets and neighborhoods to strengthen that sense of identity and pride of the hometown of the team.”