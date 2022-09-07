Born in the Dominican Republic, Alfred Joel Horford Reynoso takes the third spot. The power forward and center currently plays for the Boston Celtics, but has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was drafted with the number three overall pick during the 2007 NBA draft and has made five NBA All-Star teams. He has averaged 13.9 points per game, with 8.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game over the length of his career.