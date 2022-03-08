Marc Anthony is touring several cities with his OPUS Tour. The salsa singer is also making time to enjoy the best spots at each stop. During his recent visit to Mexico City, the superstar was caught having an excellent next to a beautiful woman!

The interpreter of “Vivir mi Vida” enjoyed an evening in Polanco, one of the most exclusive areas of Mexico City, alongside Sebastián Yatra and Miss Paraguay.

©GettyImages



Marc Anthony goes partying in Mexico City with his new love

Viral videos (courtesy of the user @miguel_cabello_moco) show Marc Anthony surrounded by people enjoying themselves in a Greek food restaurant. Among his companions was Arturo Elías Ayub, one of the most prominent businessmen in Mexico, known for the Mexican version of Shark Tank, and been Carlos Slim’s son-in-law.

To the rhythm of the Zorba Dance, dancing and breaking some plates, Marc, visibly excited, turned around the woman who was accompanying him, and they shared passionate kisses..

©@miguel_cabello_moco



Marc Anthony in Polanco with Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay

Who was that mysterious woman? Fans believe that he is kissing Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay, who represented her country in Miss Universe 2021, finishing as the first runner-up of the 70th edition.