Victoria Beckham rejoining Spice Girls for special performance at Geri’s 50th birthday

Victoria Beckham is finally rejoining the world famous group Spice Girls just in time for a very special celebration. The fashion designer and businesswoman, who was recently spotted at Jacquemus fashion show, has been in talks to perform at Geri Horner’s 50th birthday, with the rest of the original band members.

The birthday celebration is set to take place in September, just a few weeks after her birthday in August, with Posh Spice making a one time performance with the group in honor of the birthday girl. “It’s going to be an amazing night,” a close source to the group revealed toThe Sun, sharing some details about the event “It’s a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance.”

And while it seems like the special reunion will no longer be a surprise for the guests, the source also said that the event is “being held in a Grade II listed manor in Oxfordshire which, conveniently, is just a stone’s throw from David and Victoria’s Cotswolds manor.”

“The girls can’t wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly Wannabe.” the source concluded, adding that ”One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal - they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time.“

There has been another rumor surrounding a different Spice Girls reunion, which could take place at Glastonbury in 2023. Fans of the group remember that the last time a reunion happened was during the London 2012 Olympics.