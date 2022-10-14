Christian Nodal reveals the possible reason why he has face tattoos

Christian Nodal tattoos are visible proof of an important stage of his life. After ending his engagement and relationship with Belinda, the singer surprised everyone after appearing with a new tattoo on his face.

Nodal recently explained why he covered his face behind the ink. During a concert in Guadalajara, Mexico, he expressed that he rarely answers the questions asked by the media, primarily if they are related to the tattoos on his face.

However, a reporter got him thinking, so he decided to talk about it. “I did not prepare my answer as much as I wanted, but a reporter once yelled at me: ‘Nodal, I already know why you have a tattoo!’ And he solved all the problems in my life. ‘It is to cover the kisses given to you,’” the star explained.

While fans were cheering and applauding, Nodal continued with the concert and stopped talking without sharing anything further about his personal decisions or his love life.

Although Nodal never mentioned his ex, some fans explained that the reporter’s question could be linked to the lyrics of the song “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” which he released just days after announcing his split from the Spain-born Mexican singer and actress.

Christian Nodal’s tattoos

Christian has changed a lot physically since he began singing. His fans have witnessed the transformations and the process of accumulating all the tattoos he has on his arms, chest, hands, face, and back.

Undoubtedly, the multiple tattoos he got in honor of Belinda are the most memorable ones. It was a surprise for everyone to see how a few months after starting their relationship, Nodal tattooed her eyes on his chest.

Near his right ear, he had her name; over his left eye, the word “Utopia” and a red heart, also the name of one of the singer’s albums. As well as a bow in his left hand.