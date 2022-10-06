Diane Guerrero is pondering retouching her wrist tattoo in support of trans lives

Diane Guerrero is undoubtedly a proud Latina, but there are more layers to her identity, including how her sexuality is still yet to be explored. In a recent interview with Insider, the New Jersey-born Colombian, best known for her role as Maritza Ramos in Orange is the New Black, revealed that she is pondering retouching her wrist tattoo, reading “IPOC,” for Indigenous people of color.

According to the 36-year-old star, she wants it to read QTPOC instead. “I support trans lives, and I am exploring my sexual identity,” she revealed, “so maybe I’ll add the QT.”

©GettyImages



Diane Guerrero attends the Latinx House Blast Beat Dinner on January 26, 2020 at Latinx house in Park City, Utah.

Guerrero doesn’t identify as straight, and she hopes to continue exploring characters that fit how she feels. During the interview, Diane revealed that she and her partner, Bryan Crawford, have been going to therapy to discuss ethical non-monogamy and polyamory relationships.

The actress said she would like to live on a big farm and raise kids with multiple “babies daddies” who identify as they wish.

Diane Guerrero has made a name for herself as an actress and immigrants rights activist and continues to advocate for positive change. In 2021, HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Guerrero about what she hopes for the future for Black and Brown women, especially those who are entrepreneurs.”

“Access and representation. I think that is really the difference between success and nonsuccess, and wellness and non-wellness. I think it‘s access and opportunity, and I think that providing spaces and opportunities like the one that Black Girl Ventures is doing and making sure that we are contributing to organizations like Black Girl Ventures will ensure that we have more equity in all industries,” she said.