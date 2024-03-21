Is Odell Beckham Jr. moving to Miami?

Odell Beckham Jr. has recently finished his season with the Baltimore Ravens. According to various reports, Odell is scheduled to meet with the Miami Dolphins, which could result in him moving to Florida.

Odell Beckham Jr. played for the Baltimore Ravens last season

The meeting is occurring as NFL free agency enters its second week. Beckham, who is a wide receiver, fits right into the Dolphins’ plans, who last week were interested in “adding another high-quality receiver,” per the Miami Herald.

Beckham said his goodbyes to the Ravens this past Sunday. “Swea on everything I appreciate the Flock more than yall could EVER imagine. Did everything I could wit the opportunities I had. Wish I got to do it big for yall,” he wrote, adding the ring emoji. “Thank you for the Vibez! To the City of Baltimore I f–k wit yall forever FRRRR. And most importantly to my brothers over there this s–t a lifetime sentence, I love yall! BiggestTruzzz.”

Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr’s possible romance

Over the past few months, Beckham Jr. has been linked with none other than Kim Kardashian. The two were seen leaving Vanity Fair Oscars after party, with the two looking happy and holding on to each other.

According to party insiders, the two spent the entire night together. "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time," said the insider to PEOPLE. “They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."

The two were first linked together in September of last year.