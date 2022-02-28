Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
We end February with a fashion roundup full of great styles worn by our fav celebs while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. From Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox stunning everyone with their unique styles, to Rihanna who should be nominated as the queen of maternity fashion. And we can’t not mention how Danna Paola turned heads everywhere she went in Italy and was the pride of Mexico as the first latina to represent the luxury designer Fendi as a brand ambassador.
Danna Paola exudes style and glamour at Milan Fashion Week
Princess Diana’s nieces hit New York Fashion Week
Rihanna’s pregnancy style: Mom-to-be superstar wears bold outfit on her first public outing since announcing the news
There were a few style mentions on U.S. soil, so keep scrolling to see everyone who mead this week’s top celeb looks!
