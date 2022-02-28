We end February with a fashion roundup full of great styles worn by our fav celebs while in Italy for Milan Fashion Week. From Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox stunning everyone with their unique styles, to Rihanna who should be nominated as the queen of maternity fashion. And we can’t not mention how Danna Paola turned heads everywhere she went in Italy and was the pride of Mexico as the first latina to represent the luxury designer Fendi as a brand ambassador.

There were a few style mentions on U.S. soil, so keep scrolling to see everyone who mead this week’s top celeb looks!