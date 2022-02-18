Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend the Michael Kors Collection
STYLISH SISTERS

Princess Diana’s nieces hit New York Fashion Week

Princes William and Harry’s cousins attended the Michael Kors Collection show on Feb. 15

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Stylish sisters in the city! Princess Diana’s nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, made a glamorous pair at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday. The 29-year-old twins, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, attended the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection ﻿show held at Terminal 5 in New York City.

Princes William and Harry's cousins were dressed in Michael Kors Collection for the NYFW show on Feb. 15©Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Eliza opted for a black-and-white ocelot jacquard coat over a matching stretch viscose dress, both from the Spring/Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection, for the star-studded runway show.

Princess Diana's nieces posed for a photo with designer Michael Kors©Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Meanwhile, Amelia stepped out in a white double crepe sablé blazer with silver hand-embroidered crystals, which she teamed with matching trousers and a silver bandeau, all from the Spring/Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

Three days after their fashionable appearance, Amelia and Eliza shared a video of themselves on their way to the Michael Kors Collection show. The video seemingly features a nod to their late royal aunt. In it, the sisters were filmed leaving The Carlyle. Diana famously visited the iconic New York hotel. The luxury hotel located on the Upper East Side is said to have been a favorite of the late Princess of Wales’.

Amelia and Eliza were five years old when Diana passed away in 1997. “We always just knew her as our aunt. Growing up in South Africa, I really had very little idea of how significant she was in the world until I was much older,” Eliza told Tatler last year.

Amelia remembered her paternal aunt as “incredibly warm, maternal and loving,” adding, “She always made an effort to connect with us as children and had a talent for reading children’s hearts.”

