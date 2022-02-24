A day before, Danna’s look predicted that this fashion week would give us a lot to talk about. She wore a bright outfit that consisted of a pair of jeans that were yellow in the front and classic denim in the back, these were also chose a high-waisted, straight-cut style with a slit at the bottom. Danna also opted for black bobber platform boots.

And to top off her look, she had a matching yellow turtleneck, a gray jacket with black, yellow, blue and green details and lastly a Fendi bag and sunglasses to seal it off as a chic brand ambassador.