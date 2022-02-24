Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Face-to-face, in person catwalks are back and in Milan Fashion Week there was a new air of glamour, joy and lots of style. One of our favorite Latina Powerhouses, Danna Paola arrived in Italy as an ambassador for Fendi, and from day one she has provided us tons fashion inspiration. Her pastel pink feather coat look, which she wore for the brand’s fashion show captured the most attention around the world. Sitting front row with Chiara Ferragni and Anna Wintour, the Mexican singer shared from her POV and experience, of which she took many pics of.
