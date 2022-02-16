Kaia Gerber spends Valentine’s Day with Austin Butler in London [PHOTOS]

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler spent Valentine’s Day eating and walking around London. The new couple was captured grabbing some coffee and pastries wearing casual clothes to stay low profile and avoiding grabbing too much attention.

Kaia Gerber spends Valentine's Day with Austin Butler in London

According to E! News, an eyewitness said that the couple “looked really happy and very comfortable with one another.” Adding, “Austin had his hands across the table and it seemed they may have been holding hands while they waited,” the eyewitness said. “As they walked, Kaia put her arm around Austin’s and held him close.”

The next day Kaia, 20, and Austin, 30, flew together to New York City and had a dinner date in the Big Apple. The model and the actor first were linked in December 2021, a month after Kaia split from Jacob Elordi.

Another source told the publication that the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is “going with the flow” with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. “It’s been really effortless and they are both enjoying it. Kaia thinks Austin is charming and likes that they are both low-key,” the source said. “They both have expressed they don’t want anything serious, but are interested in each other.”