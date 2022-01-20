Kaia Gerber looked stunning at Los Angeles benefit party

Kaia Gerber looked stunning at a Los Angeles art show and benefit party. The event, which she hosted herself, took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and it benefited St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

©GettyImages



Kaia looked comfortable and confident in the red carpet.

Kaia wore a black sequined dress with a white collar and open-toed heels. She accessorized her look with elegant drop earrings and had her hair lightly curled. She looked confident as she was photographed on the red carpet and looked to be enjoying herself inside the art show, which had beverages and a variety of food selections for all guests.

©GettyImages



Her make up and hair was perfectly done.

Over the past few months, Kaia has been enjoying her holidays alongside her family and getting to know Austin Butler, whom she’s rumored to be dating. While they’ve known each other for a few months, Kaia’s friends like him. “She seems really happy,” said a source to People Magazine. “All of her friends think he‘s really cute.” The two were recently spotted shopping for groceries together, with Austin holding on to the shopping bags and Kaia taking the outing as a chance to walk her dog.

Kaia has been previously linked with Jacob Elordi, one of the lead actors from the HBO show “Euphoria.” The two dated for a year and while they broke up, they appear to have a good relationship still. “She handles herself wonderfully publicly,” said Jacob in an interview with Men’s Health. “And I’ve learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?”