Vanessa Bryant announces the death of beloved family dog

Vanessa Bryant shared the sad news of the passing of her family dog, Crucio. She shared several photos of the adorable black lab, thanking him for being such a sweet boy.

“We love you, Crucio. Thank you for everything sweet boy. Thank you for watching over us. We’re going to miss you,” she captioned the post. Bryant’s followers and friends were quick to show their support, writing her encouraging messages and letting her know they were with her in spirit. “So sorry Vanessa. We all love you,” wrote Kris Jenner. “We’re sending you so much love,” wrote Lily Collins.

Bryant shared videos of Crucio and how sweet and supportive he was when she needed it most. A month ago, she shared a clip of Crucio licking her and laying down next to her. “Crucio (always tries to lick my tears),” she captioned the post.

Bryant and her family have long been dog lovers, sharing photos and updates of them every once in a while. Some months after the death of Vanessa Bryant’s husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, she welcomed another dog into their family, called Bobby.

Following the death of her husband and child, Bryant, who has three other girls — Natalia, Bianka and Capri — is keeping Kobe Bryant’s legacy alive, wanting to make the world of sports more equitable. She founded The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in order to provide equal opportunities for child athletes. “It was important to Kobe, exemplified by Gigi and something that Natalia, Bianka, Capri and I will always fight for,” said Bryant. “That’s why in our camps, the girls and boys run drills together. They play on the same team together,” said Bryant.