Paulina Rubio confirms the death of her mother Susana Dosamantes

Actress Susana Dosamantes died on Saturday at the age of 74. Dosamantes is the mother of Mexican singer Paulina Rubio. Sources close to the family have confirmed the news.

Paulina posted an emotional message dedicated to her mother on Instagram:

“With my heart in my hands and with deep pain I want to inform you that my mother, the beautiful Susana Dosamantes, began a new cycle today, in total peace and surrounded by her family. My example of life, a being of light, a strong woman, today joins eternal life. We greatly appreciate the doctors, nurses and all the hospital staff for taking such professional care of my angel. We infinitely appreciate your understanding and respect at this difficult time. We ask for privacy for our family and friends.”

The news was also confirmed by the actress’ son, Enrique Rubio Dosamantes, through a statement, which was shared by the ‘Ventaneando’ TV show on his social network, and in which he also confirmed the cause of Susana’s death. “My mother died today at two in the afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital in the City of Miami Beach, at the age of 74; victim of a complication of pancreatic cancer that had been detected in February. She is survived by her children Paulina and Enrique, her grandchildren and her husband,” he said.