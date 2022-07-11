Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars share emotional tributes two years after tragic death

Two years after the tragic accidental death of Hollywood star Naya Rivera, the world is honoring her legacy and remembering her as one of the most charismatic and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. Fans, friends and family shared emotional tributes, including her ‘Glee’ co-stars, posting photos with Naya and heartfelt messages.

Heather Morris, who played her best friend and romantic partner in the popular series, shared some sweet memories with the star, writing, “Everyday my angel. I miss you every damn day.”

Kevin McHale, who played Artie on the show, posted a photo of Naya with the caption “The best there ever was forever and ever,” while Jenna Ushkowitz who played Tina, posted a black and white photo of Naya with a heart emoji.

Amber Riley, best known for playing Mercedes in ‘Glee’ also shared some sweet memories with Naya on her Instagram stories.

A settlement was reached in early March, in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Naya Rivera’s family against Ventura County, California, following her tragic drowning at age 33.

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of their 6-year-old son Josey, alleging that the actress’ death was preventable, as her boat did not comply with US Coast Guard safety standards.