Mira Sorvino’s emotional tribute to late father Paul Sorvino: ‘The most wonderful father’

Mira Sorvino is sharing an emotional tribute, remembering her father Paul Sorvino, following his death at the age of 83 from natural causes after struggling with his health during recent years.

Described as a “wonderful father” to Mira, Amanda and Michael, the actor passed away on Monday, and many of his celebrity friends have shared their sympathy, after Mira posted a blank image when the announcement had been made public.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over,” Mira wrote. ”He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Fans of the actor have shared photos and videos remembering the actor and his love for his daughter, including a viral clip of Mira accepting an award, with Paul immediately getting emotional as he show how proud he is of her.

favorite paul sorvino moment is hands down when mira dedicated her oscar win to him and he instantly turned into a puddle 💕 rip my sensitive king pic.twitter.com/476kwPJFZy — keaton kilde (@keatonkildebell) July 25, 2022

“Love 2 u and ur family,” Rosie O’Donnell wrote, while Alec Baldwin commented, “Sending my heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your dad, the great Paul Sorvino.”

“So so sorry for your immeasurable loss,” producer Brett Gursky wrote. And actor Forest Whitaker shared his experience working with Paul on the film ‘Godfather of Harlem.’

“It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light.”

Marlee Matlin also wrote about her time working with him in 2013. “I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.”