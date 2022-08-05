Shakira and Piqué have reportedly reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are putting their kids‘ interests first and have reached a temporary agreement on the custody of their sons Milan and Sasha. As reported by La Vanguardia, the Colombian singer and the Spanish soccer player agreed to let the minors spend half a month with their father.

Shakira began the arrangement by taking the kids to America. The star flew them to San Diego, Mexico, and Los Angeles, to hand them over to Piqué. According to the publication, they will stay at Gerard’s bachelor apartment in the center of Barcelona.

Although Piqué will be working, it is expected the footballer’s family will lend him a hand while he is kicking balls during those days. In the meantime, their lawyers will continue trying to find a solution and see if the kids will continue living in Barcelona or if Shakira will be able to move back to Miami.

Although Shakira is in harmony with her ex, she declined to reach an agreement with the Spanish Tax Agency. The Spanish government is accusing the star of tax fraud, and now she has to go to trial, where prosecutors seek to sentence her to eight years, two months of jail, and a fee of 28 million euros.

According to AP, prosecutors claim that Shakira listed her primary home in the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014; however, they argue that she lived in Spain for at least half the year.