Latinos Rosario Dawson & Pedro Pascal lead Star Wars panel

Rosario Dawson and Pedro Pascal are some of the most exciting names in the Star Wars universe. The two actors are leading their own shows, Pascal in “The Mandalorian” and Dawson in “Ahsoka,” the awaited series that’s yet to be released. The two attended a Star Wars panel in California, celebrating the universe’s history and upcoming shows and films.

Dawson’s character was first introduced in an episode of “The Mandalorian.”

Dawson wore dress with pink patterns. She wore her hair short and posed with a variety of people before taking the stage and discussing her upcoming series. Pascal wore a matching set of light blue pants and shirt.

“The Mandalorian” was an incredible succes when it was first released in 2019.

The Star Wars Celebration was hosted at the Anaheim Convention Center, kicking off from May 26th to May 29th. The event featured exclusive content and first look at some of their upcoming including “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian,” led by Dawson and Pascal respectively.

“Ahsoka” doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but it’s expected at some point next year and it’s one of Star Wars most awaited releases considering that her character has a long history with fans. “I’m here because of people like you,” Dawson said in one of the panels. “It’s just such a thrill and honor to bring her to life and feel the energy of everyone wanting to see her come to life.”