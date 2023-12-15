Rosario Dawson is going to be a grandma! Her daughter Isabella is expecting her first child

Rosario Dawson is going to be a grandma, and she already has the nickname planned for herself. The actress revealed to Page Six that her daughter Isabella, 21, is expecting her first child.





Dawson couldn’t stop herself from sharing the big news. “It’s very exciting,” she told the outlet. The 44-year-old even shared the nickname for the unborn child to call her once they can talk: “Glamma.” She did not reveal the due date but shared that it’s sometime next year.



Rosario Dawson’s road to motherhood

The “Haunted Mansion” star adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 11. As noted by Page Six, Dawson knew her biological mother and sought after her when she found out she was in foster care.

She expressed the importance of a “chosen family” to PEOPLE in 2018 saying they are often “even more pivotal sometimes than actual blood family members.”

Dawson met and had an understanding with Isabella before the adoption. “For me, it’s what I would imagine as my first marriage almost. It’s a real commitment for life, and it’s really powerful that she was old enough to choose me back, so it’s really, really beautiful,” she told the outlet.

The actress revealed in a 2021 episode of Parents magazine’s We Are Family podcast Isabella is named after her grandmother. “So my grandmother was Isabel. My mom’s Isabel Celeste, I’m Rosario Isabel,” she explained. Even though they aren’t biologically related, she also has an uncanny resemblance to the family.





There were a few years when people thought her name was Lola. “When I adopted her, I didn’t put her name out. It wasn’t like I did a press release or anything, and I don’t know where it came from, but somebody decided that her name was Lola, and then everyone just kept running with it,” she shared.

Dawson didn’t make any corrections, but once Isabella got older she decided enough was enough. “As she got older, she was like, ‘Mom, we go out places and people are like, ‘Lola, Lola,’ and I don’t like this.’ So I had to finally tell everyone. So her name is Isabella. It’s not that far off,” Dawson added.

She has always been proud of their journey and is an incredible example for anyone considering adopting a child who is no longer a baby or toddler. Dawson called motherhood an “incredible thing” saying, “Especially when you get a kid at that age. You introduce yourself, and they come and move into your house.”