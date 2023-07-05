Demi Moore celebrated 4th of July looking stunning in a blue bikini

Demi Moore celebrated her 4th of July by the pool and alongside her adorable fod, Pilaf. She shared various photos and videos showing off her bathing suit and how much fun she had when jumpingon on a water trampoline.

The post is made up of two images and one video. The photos show Moore holding on to her dog and lounging in the sun with her dog laying on her chest. She’s wearing a blue bikini and looks stunning, rounding out the look with some sunglasses. The video shows her jumping on a water trampoline and clearly having some fun, with the person recording the video laughing at her. “Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF,” Moore captioned the post. It appears like Moore celebrated the holiday in Idaho, in a home she owns near a lake.

The post quickly racked up comments from Moore’s fans and friends, with many wishing her a happy Fourth of July and praising her spirit and looks. “Demi there are no more adjectives to say how unique and beautiful you are,” wrote a fan. “Thank you for existing and for you time seems to have stopped.”

Earlier in June, Moore attended Paris Fashion Week. She was one of the guests at Dior’s fashion show, and showed off her outfit on Instagram, also including some clips and photos of Pilaf. Moore’s stunning look was made up of a cream colored suit that she paired with a white button up and multiple accesories, including a black purse and a stunning diamond pin. “Demi in Dior Men wearing a custom look from the Spring 24 collection by Kim Jones,” reads the caption. Pilaf is wearing a custom bow from the same collection. Congrats on your 5th anniversary at Dior Men Kim!”

