©Getty
COUPLE GOALS

Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling’s viral moment at the Critics Choice Awards

He’s just Ken..fused

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling has had the internet laughing with a viral moment at the Critics Choice Awards after taking home Best Song for Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken.” The 43-year-old actor was visibly confused as his eyes darted to both sides, wondering if what he had just heard was reality. Millions are obsessed with his reaction, including his wife, Eva Mendes, who loved it.

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards – Red Carpet©Getty

On Monday, the Cuban-American actress posted the viral video on her Instagram with her 5.6 million followers. She kept her reaction simple, writing in the caption, “I LOVE HIM!!!!.”


The couple is very private, so fans always get a kick whenever they see any kind of adornment between them. “You should probably marry him,” quipped someone in the comments. “Behind every kind man, a great woman,” another wrote.


Awards Season:

Pedro Pascal and his sister Lux looked stunning at the Emmys

Camila Morrone honors her Argentinian heritage and shows her love for Messi at the Emmys

Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey make up after bad joke at awards show


Ryan gushes over Eva Mendes

"The Place Beyond The Pines" Premiere - 2012 Toronto International Film Festival©GettyImages

Mendes, who said she her heart exploded when Gosling made the song, isn’t the only one showing love for her partner. He made hearts swoon with his award speech at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on January 13. He reflected on the roles he’s had the opportunity to play throughout his career, “most recently thanks to Greta, a 70-year-old crotchless doll,” he said. “Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children,” the father of two continued. The beautiful couple are parents to daughters Esmeralda, nine, and Amanda.


It’s not the first time he’s gushed about her in his speech. Back in 2017 when he took the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for La La Land, he gave a rare look into their lives, and everything Mendes does for her family.

“I’d like to try and thank one person properly, and to say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said.


“If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmerelda, I love you. And if I may, I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes,” the Drive star concluded.

The old clip is making its rounds on the internet again, helping people believe in love again.

Related Video:

Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more