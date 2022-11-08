Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’

Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the awaited Disney adaptation of “Percy Jackson & the Olympians.”

Miranda is set to play Hermes, the messenger trickster God who’s often linked to thieves and travelers.

©GettyImages



Miranda at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians” is one of Disney+’s most awaited series and is an adaptation of the Rick Riordan books, which are beloved by legions of children and adults, and have been international best sellers. It’s also the rare Disney adaptation that’s unrelated to “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Per Deadline, the series follows Percy Jackson, a 12 year old boy and demigod (Walter Scobell) who’s beginning to wrap his head around his divine powers when he’s accused of stealing Zeus’ master lightning bolt. With the help of his friends, Percy goes on a journey to save the Olympus.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/ncXp0Rl8Un — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 7, 2022

Miranda has said he’s a fan of the book series, with the stories being a common interest between himself and his son. His addition to the cast was announced via Disney+’s Twitter.

On his website, Riordan talked about meeting Miranda for the first time, and his casting as Hermes. “Last week, we had the absolute pleasure of hosting Lin-Manuel on set. I have, of course, been a fan for years, and we’d corresponded a few times since his son and he are both fans of the Percy Jackson books, but this was the first time I’d gotten to meet him in person,” he wrote.