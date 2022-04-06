Kim Kardashian gives an update on her relationship with Pete Davidson

It seems Kim Kardashian is getting serious about her relationship with Pete Davidson, talking about her romance with the comedian during a recent interview with ABC News, and revealing she has finally found “peace” with her new boyfriend.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” the famous Kardashian explained.

The special interview will also feature Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, who all seem to share their opinion on Kim’s new relationship with Pete, following her controversial divorce with Kanye West.

“Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace,” Kim said, while her sister Khloe revealed that Pete “just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time” and with Kris describing the actor as “a really nice guy.”

The celebrity couple are currently enjoying their time together, following a series of claims shared by Kanye on his Instagram account, including public attacks and what was described as “a dangerous and scary environment” for Kim and Pete.

“There are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be,” Kim wrote, in reference to her ex-husband’s posts on social media.