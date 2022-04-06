Kris Jenner is switching things up! The 66-year-old reality tv personality, momager, and businesswoman, known for her black pixie cut, took to her Instagram Story to show her wispy bangs and bob haircut.

Before attending the Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner launch party — the sister’s newest makeup collaboration — Kris shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her getting ready and applying lip gloss. “Kendall and Kylie collection,” she wrote over the video. Later that day, Kylie Jenner captured Kris‘ hairdo and her total look.

©Kris Jenner GALLERY



Kris Jenner debuts longer hair! The momager rocks wispy bangs and bob haircut

Besides celebrating the new launch, there’s so much on Kris’ life. The star and the rest of her family will soon be premiering their upcoming reality show, The Kardashians. The new reality series will be available on Hulu on April 14.

The show will continue E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians storyline as part of their most recent deal with Disney+. According to the teaser, the unscripted show will be explosive and assures that “all the walls will be shattered.”

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston, plus Emma Conway, Elizabeth Jones and Danielle King. The show will air new episodes weekly on Thursdays.

In addition to the premiere of their new Hulu show, Kris is finalizing all the details, including paperwork that makes her head of the company, consolidating the Kardashian and Jenner name into one.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

Yes! The momager is about to become the president of the Kardashian’s new production company, filing new documents to trademark the name “Kardashian Jenner Productions.” It was reported that the company will focus on pop culture content, involving the family in exciting projects, and overseeing their social media and partnerships.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely here to stay! And for sure, with new generation of children and grandchildren that will be able to enjoy the success of their family, thanks to the matriarch and her smart business moves.