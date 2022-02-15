Kris Jenner is taking over! The momager becomes the president of Kardashian Jenner Productions

Kris Jenner is unstoppable! The momager is about to become the president of the Kardashian’s new production company, filing new documents to trademark the name ‘Kardashian Jenner Productions.’

With the many businesses of the family, including the premiere of their new Hulu show, Kris is finalizing all the details, including paperwork that makes her head of the company, consolidating the Kardashian and Jenner name into one.

And while an official announcement has yet to be made, it was reported that the company will focus on pop culture content, involving the family in exciting projects, and overseeing their social media and partnerships.

This seems to be the smartest move for the hardworking mom and entrepreneur, after the incredible cultural impact the famous family made, spending 20 seasons on E! with their reality TV show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and signing a multi-million dollar deal with Hulu.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is definitely here to stay, with a new generation of children and grandchildren that will be able to enjoy the success of their family, thanks to the matriarch and her smart business moves.