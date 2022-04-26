Kim Kardashian is being accused of altering her photos for social media once again. The reality tv personality recently shared a makeup-free photo of herself posing next to a pool while wearing SKIMS.

Although Kim looks happy and healthy, Instagram users focused on finding ways to highlight Kardashian’s alleged Photoshop fails. People used their eagle-eyed vision and flooded the comments sections saying that the mom of four does not appear to have a belly button —although she is wearing high-waisted underwear and the piece could be covering it.

©Kim Kardashian



Eagle-eyed Instagrammers are accusing Kim Kardashian of retouching again her pictures

“You forgot to leave in your belly button!” one person wrote, while another added a similar comment. “Where on earth is your belly button, yo??” “Belly button Missing???” echoed another. One fan even wanted to go even further a begin a movement with the hashtag “#WheresKimsBellyButton.”

Kardashian’s recent Photoshop accusation comes after her sister Khloé Kardashian revealed she used the tool to include her daughter True Thompson in photos from a trip to Disneyland.

“Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂,” Khloé, 37, tweeted after revealing she had taken her 4-year-old to the park for the first time to celebrate her birthday.