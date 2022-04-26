Eagle-eyed Instagrammers are accusing Kim Kardashian of retouching again her pictures

Kim Kardashian is being accused of altering her photos for social media once again. The reality tv personality recently shared a makeup-free photo of herself posing next to a pool while wearing SKIMS.
Although Kim looks happy and healthy, Instagram users focused on finding ways to highlight Kardashian’s alleged Photoshop fails. People used their eagle-eyed vision and flooded the comments sections saying that the mom of four does not appear to have a belly button —although she is wearing high-waisted underwear and the piece could be covering it.
“You forgot to leave in your belly button!” one person wrote, while another added a similar comment. “Where on earth is your belly button, yo??” “Belly button Missing???” echoed another. One fan even wanted to go even further a begin a movement with the hashtag “#WheresKimsBellyButton.”
Khloé Kardashian laughs after photoshopping daughter True Thompson into Disneyland pictures
Becky G reveals how Latina stereotypes impacted her while growing up in the public eye
Eva Longoria and Huda Kattan share their thoughts on photoshop and unrealistic beauty standards
Kardashian’s recent Photoshop accusation comes after her sister Khloé Kardashian revealed she used the tool to include her daughter True Thompson in photos from a trip to Disneyland.
“Welllppp I f–ked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂,” Khloé, 37, tweeted after revealing she had taken her 4-year-old to the park for the first time to celebrate her birthday.