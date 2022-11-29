Hailey Bieber reveals she is dealing with a cyst on the ovary that is making her ‘emotional’

Hailey Bieber took to social media to share a health update. The 26-year-old model and Rhode skincare founder informed via Instagram Stories that she has a large ovarian cyst.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself showing her bloated stomach. “I don’t have Endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome], but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times, and it’s never fun.”

©GettyImages



Hailey Bieber attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Hailey clarified that although her stomach looks more pronounced, there is a “not a baby,” a bay inside her. On multiple occasions, Justin Bieber’s wife has denied pregnancy rumors.

©GettyImages



Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York.

Hailey also said the membranous tissue makes her achy and “feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.” The celeb said she understands she is not the only one dealing with cysts. “Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand,” she wrote. “We got this.”

She has had several health issues in the past. In early 2022, she was hospitalized after suffering a Transient Ischemic Attack (mini-stroke). “I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed and went to my brain,” she said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it’s actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that, and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever.”